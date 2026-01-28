ED arrests Digi Mudra Connect director in multi-crore My Victory Club investment fraud

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Prakash Chand Jain, director of Digi Mudra Connect Pvt Ltd, from Rajasthan’s Jaipur in a multi-crore investment fraud linked to the My Victory Club app, the agency said on Wednesday.

The agency has found that hundreds of crores were collected from investors and diverted to promoters’ personal accounts and properties. “Searches across seven locations led to seizure of cash, incriminating documents and assets, while key accused Ravi Jain is suspected to have laundered proceeds abroad,” the agency said.

Further, Prakash Chand Jain was produced before the court ion Jaipur where he was sent to four-days custody to ED for further investigation under PMLA.

ED initiated an investigation based on FIRs registered by the STF Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and various other police stations in various districts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha and Maharashtra, against Prakash Chand Jain, Ravi Jain and others.

ED investigation has revealed that the accused individuals, had cheated crores of rupees from thousands of peoples by alluring them to invest in the fraudulent schemes by promising very high returns through their platform/app namely My Victory Club (MVC).