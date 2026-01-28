Google commits Rs 85 crore to power AI push across India’s public education platforms

Google said the grant will be used to strengthen Wadhwani AI’s work in developing open-source, population-scale AI applications tailored to India’s public infrastructure, with a focus on improving teaching support, student engagement and workforce readiness. The partnership will also emphasise responsible and inclusive AI development, ensuring that tools are designed to be equitable, transparent and aligned with local needs.

Wadhwani AI said the funding will accelerate its efforts to collaborate with government bodies and educational institutions to integrate advanced technologies into large national platforms, helping to bridge gaps in learning outcomes and employability. The organisation added that the initiative will prioritise multilingual capabilities and low-bandwidth deployment to ensure wider reach, particularly in underserved regions.

The announcement comes as technology companies step up investments in using artificial intelligence to address large-scale social challenges, including education and skills development, and reflects growing interest in public–private partnerships to modernise India’s digital public infrastructure.