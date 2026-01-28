Homi Bhabha to Ajit Pawar: Political heavyweights, prominent figures who died in air tragedies

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed in an aircraft crash on Wednesday morning, bringing back the memories of other major crashes in which political heavyweights and prominent figures lost their lives.

The incident occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was trying to land in Pune's Baramati area.

Here is a list of the top politicians and prominent figures who lost their lives in air tragedies:

* Homi Bhabha (1966) India's pioneering nuclear physicist Homi Jehangir Bhabha died in a tragic crash aboard Air India Flight 101 on January 24, 1966. The plane crashed into Mont Blanc in the Swiss Alps due to a miscommunication with the Geneva air traffic control.

* Sanjay Gandhi (1980) Congress leader and son of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi died in a tragic crash on June 23, 1980. Attempting aerial stunts in a Delhi Flying Club aircraft near the Safdarjung Airport, the plane lost control and crashed.

* Madhavrao Scindia (2001) Senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, himself a former civil aviation minister, died on September 30, 2001 in a plane crash en route a political rally in Kanpur. The 10-seater private aircraft crashed due to poor weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh.

* GMC Balayogi (2002) Lok Sabha Speaker and Telugu Desam Party leader G M C Balayogi died in a chopper crash on March 3, 2002, when a private helicopter carrying him from Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district crashed into a pond near Kaikalur in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.