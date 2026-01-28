IAF, civilian aircraft on display at Wings 2026 as India showcases aviation manufacturing strength

BEGUMPET: An array of 34 stunning aircraft was showcased at the Begumpet airport on Wednesday for the Wings 2026 event. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who declared open the exhibits on Wednesday morning, said the government was keen on boosting the aviation manufacturing sector in the country.

Regular passenger planes, VIP planes, corporate helicopters and ambulances were among the planes on show. The models showcased were Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Boeing 737 Max, Dhruv ALH-NG helicopter, A321 Neo, A220, Aurus Business Jet, Hindustan 228 aircraft, Diamond Da40NG Tecnam P 2006 and Tecnam P2010. Two Russian aircraft figured among them.

Firms that have displayed their aircraft are Arca Aviation, HAL, Sakthi Aviation Defence Systems Private Limited, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Airbus, CSIR-NAL, Tecnam, Pilaturs, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa and Extra Aircraft.

Speaking to newspersons after the launch, Naidu said, "We want to showcase the strength of India in the aviation sector, particularly in the manufacturing sector. We want to boost the sector. It should not only cater to the domestic sector which will grow in the next 10 to 20 years but India can also become a global exporter of aviation components and its products. The government will focus on that majorly."