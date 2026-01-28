India eyes a pie in ReArm(ing) Europe

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday signed the landmark Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) on the sidelines of the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi.

While India and the EU have shared a strategic partnership since 2004, defence cooperation has until now been conducted largely through dialogue mechanisms and occasional joint activities rather than formal, binding arrangements. European Council President Antonio Costa described the SDP as “the first overarching defence and security framework between India and the European Union.” India now joins Japan and South Korea as the only Asian partners to have such an agreement.

The government said in a statement on Tuesday that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his meeting with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, said that “India’s defence industry can play a meaningful role in the EU’s ‘ReArm initiative’, especially when the EU is seeking to rapidly diversify suppliers and de-risk dependencies”.

The partnership comes as the EU seeks to rapidly strengthen defence production and industrial capacity under its ‘ReArm initiative’, a comprehensive programme launched earlier this year to mobilise up to $800 billion in defence spending. The plan, which includes a $150 billion joint procurement instrument, aims to close capability gaps exposed by the Ukraine war and reduce Europe’s dependence on external suppliers amid growing uncertainty over the sustained US security commitments.