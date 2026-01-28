IPS officer alleges constitutional violation over stalled promotion in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A serving IPS officer in Chhattisgarh has accused the state administration of violating his constitutional rights by repeatedly denying him promotion.

Dharmendra Singh Chhavai, a 2012-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer presently serving as the superintendent of police (SP) in Kawardha district, claimed that he was sidelined despite seniority and a clean service record, citing selective justice and arbitrary decision-making.

In a letter to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, SP Chhavai highlighted the emotional and professional impact of being repeatedly overlooked for promotion, stating that despite his seniority and a clean service record, his name was excluded from promotion lists issued between October 2024 and July 2025.

The administration has cited a pending Lokayukta probe in Bhopal as the reason for stalling his promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

However, Chhavai has contested the move, calling it an administrative pretext, and cited Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines dated January 15, 1999, which state that promotions cannot be withheld unless an officer is under suspension, has been served a charge-sheet, or is facing a criminal trial.

The officer has alleged selective justice, claiming that while his promotion has been stalled over a mere investigation, other officers facing more serious allegations, including cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, have been promoted.

“It is a clear violation of Article 16 of the Constitution,” the letter suggests, referring to the right to equal opportunity in public employment.