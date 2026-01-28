J&K Republic Day tableau sparks criticism over 'Kashmir-centric display' from Jammu voices, BJP

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s tableau at this year’s Republic Day celebrations, highlighting the region’s handicrafts, folk dances, and iconic houseboats along Kartavya Path, has drawn criticism from BJP leaders and Jammu residents for sidelining Jammu’s cultural identity.

The tableau, themed “Handicrafts and Folk Dances of J&K,” showcased Kashmir’s artistic legacy with a houseboat setting, intricately engraved Samavaars (traditional Kashmiri kettles), Kani shawls, hand-knotted carpets, carved walnut-wood artefacts, papier-mâché creations, and Basohli miniature paintings. Folk dancers performed to a musical fusion of rabab, santoor, and flute, accompanied by saffron blossoms symbolising land and labour. The display was conceptualised and designed, by Padma Shri awardee Balwant Thakur, and produced by Natrang Jammu.

Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, a Kashmiri Pandit and J&K BJP leader, objected to the display of Samavaars and houseboats, saying the Samavaar was imported from Central Asia and the houseboats represented European influence during the British Raj. He added that the rabab, a foreign musical instrument, did not fully represent J&K’s classical music and folk traditions. Chrungoo cautioned that such displays, while attractive to tourists, failed to convey the true civilisational message and risked imposing “one region’s pseudo culture” over others, including Dogras and Kashmiri Pandits.