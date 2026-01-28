Mayawati defends UGC equity norms, cautions against social tension

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP CM Mayawati, on Wednesday, defended UGC's new regulations mandating the formation of equity committees in higher educational institutions, saying opposition to the move by sections of the general category was "not at all justified".

She, however, cautioned that the rules should have been implemented after wider consultations to avoid social tension.

In a series of posts on microblogging site X, the BSP chief said the UGC's Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination on the campuses of colleges and universities, were being wrongly projected as discriminatory by people with a "casteist mindset".

"Some provisions of the new UGC rules to form 'equity committees' in government colleges and private universities to resolve caste-based discrimination are being opposed by only those from the general category who have a casteist mentality, terming them conspiratorial and discriminatory. This is absolutely not appropriate," she added.

At the same time, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said her party believed that "it would have been better if everyone had been taken into confidence before implementing such rules," adding that governments and institutions should ensure that such steps did not become a cause of social tension in the country.