No big industry plan announced for Singur as Mamata stresses agriculture–industry balance

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday addressed a public meeting in Singur of Hoogly district.

During the address, Mamata stressed the need for co-existence of agriculture and industry in the state, with neither of the two encroaching into each other's domains.

However, the CM did not make any big industrial announcements for the 1000 acres abandoned Tata Motors small car factory site.

Nine days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a rally at Singur; however, he did not make any promises regarding the setting up of a big industry in the area.

Singur was the proposed site of Tata’s small car manufacturing plant; however, following protests by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Congress and the BJP.

During the address, Mamata reiterated her stand on the agriculture-industry dichotomy in the state.

Mamata added that her government does not support the forcible acquisition of fertile land in the name of industries.

She also announced development projects in the vicinity of the abandoned Tata Motors small car factory site and claimed that these initiatives will generate employment for thousands of local youths.

An agro-industrial park worth about Rs 9 crore has come up on eight acres of land in Singur, and 25 of the 238 plots at the site have already been allotted, Mamata added.