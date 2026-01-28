No more 'under process': Centre tells babus to answer letters from MPs, MLAs properly and promptly

NEW DELHI: The Centre has reminded its officials that elected representatives are not to be kept waiting or fobbed off with boilerplate replies that say much and mean little.

In a fresh set of consolidated guidelines, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has instructed ministries, departments, state governments and Union Territory administrations to follow “proper procedure” while dealing with communications from Members of Parliament and state legislators, warning against delays and familiar bureaucratic foot-dragging.

The guidelines underline that letters and representations from MPs and MLAs must be handled promptly and through the appropriate channel, with the DoPT making it explicit that “dilatory tactics” will not be tolerated. Delays in responding to such correspondence, the department has stressed, are unacceptable and undermine the spirit of democratic accountability.

Under the instructions, clear lines of responsibility have been laid down. If a communication from an MP is addressed to a minister, the reply must come from the minister concerned—no delegation downward.

Letters from individuals who are not MPs, however, should be answered under the signature of an officer of secretary rank. Heads of attached or subordinate offices, public sector undertakings, financial institutions, including nationalised banks, and division or branch heads within ministries and departments have been told to reply personally to communications addressed to them.