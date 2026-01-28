One-man panel set up to probe Indore water contamination

BHOPAL: More than a month after deaths in Indore due to contaminated water supply, a one-man inquiry commission headed by former Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge, Sushil Kumar Gupta was appointed by the High Court’s Indore Bench on Tuesday.

“Considering the gravity of the allegation and affecting the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the need for an independent fact finding exercise, the Court is of the opinion that the matter requires investigation by an independent, credible authority.

Accordingly, we appoint Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, Former Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court, a one-man commission of inquiry into the issues relating to water contamination in Bhagirathpura, Indore, and its impact,” a two judge bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi said on Tuesday night.