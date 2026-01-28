Political leaders mourn Ajit Pawar’s death in Baramati plane crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Parliamentarians across party lines expressed shock and sorrow at the news of the crash.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the demise Ajit Pawar, saying his untimely death is an irreparable loss.

In a post on X, she said Pawar will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector.

“The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss,” she said in the post in Hindi.

Murmu expressed deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers.

“May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow,” the President said.