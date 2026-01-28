Political leaders mourn Ajit Pawar’s death in Baramati plane crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Parliamentarians across party lines expressed shock and sorrow at the news of the crash.
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the demise Ajit Pawar, saying his untimely death is an irreparable loss.
In a post on X, she said Pawar will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector.
“The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss,” she said in the post in Hindi.
Murmu expressed deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers.
“May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow,” the President said.
A leader of the people, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, saying that “Shri Ajit Pawar ji was a leader of the people with a strong grassroots connect.”
“He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy.
His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi added.
Extremely heartbreaking, says LoP Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the news of the demise of Ajit Pawar and his fellow travellers in the plane accident is extremely heartbreaking.
“The news of the demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji and his fellow travellers in a plane accident today is extremely heartbreaking. In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this hour of sorrow,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the death of his fellow Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as sad and unfortunate and said the aircraft accident that claimed his life will be probed.
Shinde lauded the contribution of Pawar, who served as his colleague in different cabinets and was also his deputy when he helmed the government from 2022 to 2024.
"It is a very painful incident. Very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed," he said.
"This loss is not just of the Pawar family but of the entire state. I am feeling as if I have lost my elder brother," Shinde added.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said he shared a very close personal bond with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.
In a post on X, Gadkari said the news of Pawar's untimely demise in the accident is extremely shocking, unfortunate, and heartbreaking.
"My heartfelt tribute to him. For many years, while working together in the state legislature, I shared a very close relationship with Ajit dada.
His administrative acumen, developmental vision, and ability to connect with people ensured Ajit dada's unshakable place in Maharashtra's politics," the senior BJP leader said.
The premature death of this people's leader, who aspired for Maharashtra's development, is not just an irreplaceable loss for the state, but the entire nation, Gadkari said.
"In this moment of grief, my condolences are with the entire Pawar family. May God grant peace to the departed soul," he added.
'Tragedy is diffcult to absorb', says TN CM MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in a flight crash saying, "the scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb".
Deeply pained to learn about the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others in a tragic plane crash, Stalin said.
"The scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb. I extend my sincere condolences to Thiru Sharad Pawar (President of Nationalist Congress Party), Supriya Sule, (the Working President and MP Baramati Lok Sabha constituency) and the families of all those who lost their lives in this terrible accident." the chief minister said in a social media post.
Extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X said, "The tragic plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, resulting in the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other members, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching."
Adityanath also extended condolences to the bereaved family members.
"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed virtuous souls attain eternal peace and the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," he wrote.
Extremely tragic: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also called the incident "extremely tragic" and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. "May God grant his soul peace," Yadav said.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati called Pawar one of the stalwarts of Maharashtra politics from the Nationalist Congress Party and said his death in a plane crash is "extremely heartbreaking."
"My deepest condolences to his family and the members of his party. May nature grant them all the strength to bear this sorrow," she added.
Irreparable loss: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar joined many others to condole the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
In their condolence message on X, they expressed grief over the tragedy.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar, in the aircraft crash. His passing is a profound loss to public life," Siddaramaiah said.
He also said, "may his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find the strength to endure this irreparable loss".
Shivakumar said, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash.
His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X said, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar in a plane crash this morning."
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. Om Shanthi," Naidu said.
The chief minister said the incident was deeply saddening and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Pawar's family, friends, and followers.
He also termed the untimely death of the senior leader as distressing.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar. "This incident is extremely painful and heartbreaking," an official release said.
"Ajit Pawar was a strong and hard-working politician. He was an important figure in Maharashtra's politics.
He was kind-hearted, extremely approachable, and quite popular among the people. His death is an irreparable loss, not only for Maharashtra, but for the entire country.
The CM prayed for peace to the departed soul and offered condolences to his family and followers," it said.