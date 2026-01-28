Punjab government's health insurance scheme just a promise on paper unlike Ayushman Bharat, alleges BJP

CHANDIGARH: Terming the Mukhyamantri Sehat Insurance Scheme as misleading, impractical and entirely publicity-driven, the Punjab BJP on Wednesday alleged that the the biggest lie of this scheme is the promise of Rs 10 lakh health security.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said the reality is that the scheme provides actual insurance of only Rs. 1 lakh per family, while the remaining Rs. 9 lakh is left to the mercy of a debt-ridden Punjab government. He questioned where this Rs. 9 lakh will come from when the state is already struggling financially.

Chugh further claimed that while the AAP is loudly advertising the 'false' Rs 10 lakh claim, they have imposed such harsh capping on even the most serious medical procedures that proper treatment becomes impossible. "When treatment caps are fixed so low that complete care for critical illnesses cannot be provided, the Rs. 10 lakh promise remains nothing more than a paper claim. The scheme has been deliberately designed to either offer incomplete treatment or force patients to pay heavily from their own pockets," he alleged.

Referring to Ayushman Bharat, Chugh said the central government’s scheme sets a national benchmark by fixing package rates based on the actual cost of treatment. In contrast, the Mukhyamantri Sehat Scheme has imposed extremely low caps on complex procedures like heart surgery, brain surgery and knee replacement, pushing major and credible hospitals away from the scheme and leaving the poor and middle class to suffer.