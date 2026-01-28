Railways to manufacture 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper to meet rising demand

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has decided to manufacture a 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset, increasing capacity from 823 berths in the existing 16-coach trains to 1,224 berths. It is propsed to be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai under the Make in India initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper services between Guwahati and Howrah. The trains are running at over 100% occupancy, with heavy demand for berths prompting the Railways to plan the same trainset in a 24-coach configuration.

At present, the 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper is in the design stage, with the prototype rake expected to roll out by 2026. According to a senior railway official, the expanded configuration is intended to significantly enhance passenger-carrying capacity while further strengthening onboard service capability and travel comfort on long-distance overnight routes.

The official said the proposed 24-coach composition will include 17 AC 3-tier coaches, five AC 2-tier coaches, one AC First Class coach and one AC pantry car.

“The entire 24-coach formation will create a total passenger capacity of 1,224 berths, a significant increase over the 823 berths available in the existing 16-coach configuration. This means each 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper will add 401 additional berths, enabling Indian Railways to cater to high-demand corridors more effectively,” the railway official said on Wednesday.

Passenger amenities will include ergonomically designed berths, integrated reading lights, mobile and laptop charging points, Wi-Fi-enabled passenger information and infotainment systems, vacuum-assisted toilets, improved luggage space and modern interior fittings. The Railways will also ensure that special provisions for Divyangjan passengers, including accessible toilets and ramps, are incorporated into the design.

The trainset is being planned with advanced propulsion and control systems, regenerative braking for energy efficiency, and a crashworthy stainless-steel car body meeting contemporary safety standards. The 24-coach trainset will have a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.

Railway sources said the planned introduction of the 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper reflects Indian Railways’ continued focus on capacity augmentation, adoption of modern technology, and delivery of world-class comfort and safety for passengers across the country.