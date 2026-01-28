Srinagar Diary | Gulmarg, Pahalgam get fresh spell of snowfall

The Valley on Tuesday witnessed another spell of snowfall, much to the joy of the local residents. The plains, including Srinagar, had not witnessed any snowfall for an extended period but last week due to Western Disturbance, moderate to heavy snowfall was recorded across the Valley except Srinagar. But the spell also brought cheers to Srinagar residents as it also experienced light to moderate snowfall since the night and continued intermittently throughout the day. The recent spells of snowfall has turned tourist resorts of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Sonamarg in central Kashmir and Pahalgam in south Kashmir into winter wonderlands.

SIR of electoral rolls after winter gets over

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in both the Union Territories of Jammu and Ladakh is likely to be undertaken after winter, preferably during April–May, and officials are awaiting the formal announcement from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ladakh UT, Rahul Sharma, told this newspaper that while SIR process has already commenced in other parts of the country, dates for Ladakh UT are yet to be notified. “The SIR schedule for Ladakh will be announced by the ECI,” he said. “The comprehensive field-level exercise would begin immediately after the ECI’s notification”.