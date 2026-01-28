Students take out march in Manipur's Churachandpur to protest attempts to form popular government

CHURACHANDPUR: Thousands of students took out a march in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Wednesday to protest against attempts to form a popular government in the state and press the demand for a "political solution" for the Kuki-Zo community.

The procession by the Joint Students of Churachandpur began at the Lamka Public Ground in the district headquarters and culminated at Tuibong, covering a 2 km distance, with protesters raising slogans on the need for a "political solution and not popular government".

They also held placards with the message "no solution, no rest" written on them.

Student leaders also submitted a representation addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the additional deputy commissioner.