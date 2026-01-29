16 hours for debate on Prez address in RS

NEW DELHI: The government has allotted 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the RS on Wednesday.

Sources said the Rajya Sabha will take up the discussion from February 2, with members likely to debate the motion for about four hours each day.

Meanwhile, the BAC of the Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 12.30 pm to decide the time allocation for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address as well as the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026–27. The committee will also consider any other business with the permission of the Chair, according to the agenda. At an all-party meeting held on Tuesday, the opposition parties demanded structured discussions on a range of issues, including restoration of MGNREGA, ongoing SIR of poll rolls, and the UGC controversy.