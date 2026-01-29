2.22 crore people given jobs across country during past year: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: A total of 2.22 crore people across the country were provided jobs in over 18,000 job fairs during the past year, Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The minister also said that employment generation is growing and unemployment rate (3.2 per cent) is reducing in the country.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister informed the Upper House that the government has created a National Career Service Portal as a single platform for providing employment.

"Overall during the last one year, 18,000 job fairs were organised all over the country and in all a total of 2.22 crore people were given jobs during the period across the country," Mandaviya said.

He said that the central government has so far organised 18 job melas and provided 11.49 jobs in the government sector.

The minister said the National Career Service (NCS) portal has become robust in the last one decade and as many as 55 lakh companies are linked to it and all state government platforms are also linked.

A total of over 6 crore job-seeking youth have registered on the portal in the last 10 years, he said.

"I am happy to inform you that the NCS portal has been linked to e-migrate portal, Yuva-Bharat and Skill development platforms to create a single window for jobs," the minister said.

On the portal, as many as 53 lakh people registered in Bihar and 39.8 lakh were shortlisted and job opportunities created for them.

"In all 4.5 lakh youth participated in job fairs, of which 90,000 people were shortlisted and 43,000 people given jobs by companies of both central and state levels," he said.