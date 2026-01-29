Bihar cabinet doubles pre-matric scholarships; hikes hostel grants and approves new recruitments

PATNA: The Bihar cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to increase the pre-matric scholarship amount for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, effective from the financial year 2025-26. The scholarship, which had remained unchanged since 2011, has now been doubled.
Under the revised scheme, students from Classes 1 to 4 will receive Rs 1,200 per year, while those in Classes 5 and 6 will get Rs 2,400 annually. Students from Classes 7 to 10 will receive Rs 3,600 each year.
For students living in hostels from Classes 1 to 10, the annual scholarship has been raised to Rs 6,000. Officials said nearly 27 lakh students studying in government and recognised schools across Bihar will benefit from the enhanced assistance.
The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to open a music college in Dumraon, Buxar, in the name of Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan. Previously, an amount of Rs 14.52 crore was sanctioned for this project, which has now been cancelled. In its place, a new administrative sanction of Rs 87.81 crore has been granted under the state plan.
The cabinet also announced higher financial support for students under the Chief Minister Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class Hostel Scheme. From the financial year 2025–26, the monthly grant per student has been increased from Rs 1,000-2,000, resulting in an estimated additional expenditure of Rs 19.56 crore.
Additionally, from 2026-27, the annual family income limit for the Chief Minister’s Backward Classes Merit Scholarship Scheme will be raised from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
In another significant decision, the cabinet approved an increase in the honorarium of Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel working under the Bihar Police.
The government also approved a proposal to recruit 17,000 retired personnel from the Indian Army and Central Paramilitary Forces on contract during the financial year 2026–27.