Bihar raises assistance for women entrepreneurs to Rs 2 lakh under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

PATNA: In a significant policy move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced an increase in financial assistance for women entrepreneurs to up to Rs 2 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme expected to benefit more than 1.56 crore women across the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, after which the Chief Minister shared details on social media platform X.

He said the assistance, which was earlier capped at Rs 10,000, has now been substantially enhanced to support women in establishing sustainable livelihoods.

Nitish Kumar said necessary instructions have already been issued to the departments concerned. The enhanced financial assistance will be released in phases, subject to an assessment of the beneficiaries’ work models.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “All of you know that we have launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna’ to ensure empower and make women of the state self-reliant. The main objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to the women of the state, so that one woman from each family can establish herself as entrepreneur.”