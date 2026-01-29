Bihar raises assistance for women entrepreneurs to Rs 2 lakh under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

PATNA: In a significant policy move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced an increase in financial assistance for women entrepreneurs to up to Rs 2 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme expected to benefit more than 1.56 crore women across the state.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, after which the Chief Minister shared details on social media platform X.
He said the assistance, which was earlier capped at Rs 10,000, has now been substantially enhanced to support women in establishing sustainable livelihoods.
Nitish Kumar said necessary instructions have already been issued to the departments concerned. The enhanced financial assistance will be released in phases, subject to an assessment of the beneficiaries’ work models.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “All of you know that we have launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna’ to ensure empower and make women of the state self-reliant. The main objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to the women of the state, so that one woman from each family can establish herself as entrepreneur.”
He said that in the first phase of the scheme, one woman from each family was provided Rs 10,000, and so far the amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of 1.56 crore beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
He added that the remaining applications from rural and urban areas would also be processed and the funds credited to beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT as per the rules.
Under the scheme, there is a provision to provide additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh, based on requirements assessed six months after women start their employment activities.
Nitish Kumar said action has already been initiated to extend this additional assistance to selected beneficiaries.
The Chief Minister also said the concerned department has been directed to make arrangements for marketing the goods produced by beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.
He added that the women should be linked to the work of various government departments, including garment manufacturing units, Sudha sales centres and initiatives such as Didi Ki Rasoi, among others.