BJP MP urges curb on ads for alcohol, pan masala during high-viewership broadcasts

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday during Zero Hour took up a demand raised by BJP MP Dr K Laxman for strict regulation and monitoring of surrogate advertisements for products such as alcohol and pan masala, particularly during high-viewership programmes like cricket matches and popular television shows.
Raising the issue, Dr Laxman, the national president of the BJP OBC Morcha, urged celebrities, including cricketers, to refrain from endorsing products through surrogate advertisements on television, saying these have a harmful impact on the mindsets of the next-generation population.
Calling the issue “very important” and a matter of concern for every parent, he said there was a growing presence of surrogate advertising during programmes widely watched by families, especially young children.
He pointed out that in India, cricket is not merely a sport but has a deep emotional connection with the nation, as it is watched collectively by families comprising grandparents, parents and children. “During such high-viewership events, the advertisements shown have a deep impact on impressionable minds,” he said.
Laxman noted that promotions for pan masala, gutka, alcohol and other adult products were being carried out through surrogate branding, often backed by endorsements from film stars, celebrities and even cricketers.
He said these advertisements promote substitute products such as music CDs, bottled water and lifestyle merchandise, while retaining the same brand identity, colours, jingles and ambassadors associated with adult products. “The intention is unmistakable - to enforce adult category brands during prime-time, family-oriented viewing,” he said.
“My concern is, what message are we sending to society when children are repeatedly exposed to these brands during live matches and other forms of entertainment?” he asked.
The BJP MP said global research shows the impact of such consumer perception and added that similar patterns are now being extended to OTT content, award shows, music events and influencer-driven digital platforms.
Calling for stronger oversight, he suggested stringent regulatory enforcement to improve monitoring of surrogate advertisements, clearly define what constitutes indirect promotion, and consider restricting such advertisements during content predominantly consumed by families and minors.
“I also appeal to this House through all members to ensure that celebrities—especially sportsmen and film stars—are discouraged from endorsing such advertisements,” he said, adding that every parent wants a bright future for their children and that minors should not be exposed to such products during prime-time viewing.