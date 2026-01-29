BJP MP urges curb on ads for alcohol, pan masala during high-viewership broadcasts

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday during Zero Hour took up a demand raised by BJP MP Dr K Laxman for strict regulation and monitoring of surrogate advertisements for products such as alcohol and pan masala, particularly during high-viewership programmes like cricket matches and popular television shows.

Raising the issue, Dr Laxman, the national president of the BJP OBC Morcha, urged celebrities, including cricketers, to refrain from endorsing products through surrogate advertisements on television, saying these have a harmful impact on the mindsets of the next-generation population.

Calling the issue “very important” and a matter of concern for every parent, he said there was a growing presence of surrogate advertising during programmes widely watched by families, especially young children.

He pointed out that in India, cricket is not merely a sport but has a deep emotional connection with the nation, as it is watched collectively by families comprising grandparents, parents and children. “During such high-viewership events, the advertisements shown have a deep impact on impressionable minds,” he said.