Centre forms committee to improve reach of FPOs in TN

NEW DELHI: Centre has set up a high-level committee in poll-bound TN to review Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and recommend strategies for enhancing their scale and reach. The panel is expected to submit its report within two months. It includes representatives from NABARD, NAFED, SFAC-Tamil Nadu, ICAR–National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), FPOs, NGOs, and officials from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. This diverse composition ensures a comprehensive, field-oriented assessment.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan initiated the effort to strengthen FPOs in TN following his recent visit to Erode, where he received numerous complaints. He directed the formation of the panel to assess the situation thoroughly and provide actionable recommendations. The panel will investigate key issues affecting FPOs, such as institutional governance and management practices, business operations and sustainability, technical support and extension services and value addition.