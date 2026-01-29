Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka unveils Braille, audio library for visually impaired students

RAIPUR: In a push for inclusive education, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka released two Braille books and over 3,100 audio books at Lok Bhavan.
The initiative, spearheaded by National Award-winning teachers, aims to provide comprehensive digital learning resources to visually impaired students across the state.
The released Braille titles, “Divyang Mahilaon Ki Safalta Ki Kahani” and “Chhattisgarh Ke Veer,” were authored by educators K. Sharda and Preeti Shandilya.
Governor Deka lauded the effort, suggesting these motivational works be shared nationally to inspire visually impaired citizens beyond Chhattisgarh’s borders.
The massive audio repository, hosted on the ‘World Audio Books’ YouTube channel, covers the entire curriculum for Classes 6 to 12. Beyond academic subjects, the platform features specialised playlists for competitive exams, Chhattisgarhi folklore, and resources on government welfare schemes.
"Visually impaired children depend heavily on auditory learning. This platform ensures that geography, science, and even local Sargujiya stories are just a click away," said K Sharda, whose 2024 President’s Award win served as the catalyst for the project.
The project stands out as a purely voluntary endeavour, functioning without external financial aid. What began as a solo effort by Sharda, who personally recorded 800 books, has grown into a collective mission involving nearly 30 teachers from across the state.
"This is a transformative model of social service," the Governor remarked while felicitating the contributing educators. "These teachers have used their own resources to ensure no child is left behind due to a physical disability."
Prior to this digital expansion, the team had already distributed 200 physical Braille books to 20 specialised schools in the region. The addition of regional languages like Halbi, Chhattisgarhi dialects, Punjabi in the audio format aims to make the content culturally accessible to tribal students in remote belts.
As the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and various NGOs push for better rural education infrastructure, this grassroots initiative provides a scalable blueprint for digital inclusion. The organisers now plan to integrate more vocational training modules into the audio library to assist adult learners.