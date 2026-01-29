Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka unveils Braille, audio library for visually impaired students

RAIPUR: In a push for inclusive education, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka released two Braille books and over 3,100 audio books at Lok Bhavan.

The initiative, spearheaded by National Award-winning teachers, aims to provide comprehensive digital learning resources to visually impaired students across the state.

The released Braille titles, “Divyang Mahilaon Ki Safalta Ki Kahani” and “Chhattisgarh Ke Veer,” were authored by educators K. Sharda and Preeti Shandilya.

Governor Deka lauded the effort, suggesting these motivational works be shared nationally to inspire visually impaired citizens beyond Chhattisgarh’s borders.

The massive audio repository, hosted on the ‘World Audio Books’ YouTube channel, covers the entire curriculum for Classes 6 to 12. Beyond academic subjects, the platform features specialised playlists for competitive exams, Chhattisgarhi folklore, and resources on government welfare schemes.

"Visually impaired children depend heavily on auditory learning. This platform ensures that geography, science, and even local Sargujiya stories are just a click away," said K Sharda, whose 2024 President’s Award win served as the catalyst for the project.