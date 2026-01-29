Clean energy central to Viksit Bharat vision, not just a sectoral agenda: PM’s principal secretary P K Mishra

NEW DELHI: Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on ‘Sustainable Energy Transition – Global Perspective’ on Thursday, emphasised that clean energy is deeply embedded in India’s vision of Viksit Bharat. He said it is no longer a sectoral agenda but central to growth, competitiveness, social inclusion and energy security.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words during India Energy Week last year, “A developed India will be built on clean energy, green growth, and sustainable lifestyles”, Dr Mishra said that India’s energy transition since 2014 offers two key lessons.

“Firstly, ambitious targets gain credibility only when supported by institutional architecture, sustained financial commitment, and consistent execution. India’s ability to achieve 50% of installed capacity for clean energy by 2025 instead of 2030, and 100 GW of solar capacity well ahead of earlier expectations, demonstrates the importance of policy continuity and institutional strength,” he said. He further added, “Secondly, energy transitions are most durable when they deliver tangible welfare gains.”

Dr Mishra noted that the impact of PM-KUSUM on farmers, PM Surya Ghar’s relief for households, and the jobs created through solar manufacturing and electric mobility demonstrate that decarbonisation and development can reinforce, rather than undermine, each other.

Focusing on energy security, affordability and universal access, he opined that for the Global South, the transition must be just, inclusive and development-aligned, recognising differentiated responsibilities, national circumstances and the need for sustained international cooperation.