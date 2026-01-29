Dangerous trend: BJP MP Bhim Singh warns against calling India a federation in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: On the first day of the Budget Session, during Zero Hour on Thursday, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Dr Bhim Singh strongly asserted in the House that India is a Union and not a federation, warning against the increasing use of the term “federation” to describe the country.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Singh said the growing practice of referring to India as a federation posed a serious threat to the nation’s constitutional structure, unity and integrity.

Quoting Article 1 of the Constitution, he said, “The Article 1 of the Constitution of India clearly mentions, India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. From this, it becomes completely clear that India is a Union. But nowadays, the practice of writing India as a federation seems to be gaining ground, which is a dangerous trend.”

He pointed out that some people, knowingly or unknowingly, had begun calling India a quasi-federation and were now directly referring to it as a federation. “Calling the Constitution of India and India a Federation is a dangerous trend,” Dr Singh asserted.