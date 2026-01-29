Delhi HC refuses to stay trial against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in alleged Chinese visa scam case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday refused to stay the trial against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the alleged Chinese visa scam case. Justice Manoj Jain passed the order while issuing notice to the CBI on Karti’s plea, challenging the framing of charges of corruption and conspiracy against him in the case.

“This can’t be stayed. We are of the view that we should not be staying the proceedings. Let us not derail the trial… Let a short reply/status report be filed before the next hearing on February 12,” the court said.

Justice Jain was hearing the matter after three judges of Delhi HC recused themselves from hearing the case.

Karti’s counsel claimed the case was based on the statement of an approver, and there was a complete absence of material to show any demand or acceptance of any bribe.