Economic Survey 2025–26 highlights gains in education sector, notes rise in enrolment

NEW DELHI: The education sector has made remarkable strides through enhanced literacy rate, higher enrolment in schools and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), states the Economic Survey 2025-2026 released on Thursday.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) is 90.9 at the primary stage (Grade I to V), 90.3 at the upper primary (Grade VI to VIII), 78.7 at the secondary stage (Grade IX and X) and 58.4 at the higher secondary stage (Grade XI and XII), the survey specified.

"Progress in school and higher education has been at the back of enhanced quality and access through community engagement, effective assessments, improved accountability, and stronger alignment between education and skill requirements," it said.

Various Central government schemes have been instrumental in improving the GER , it felt. These include setting up of 13,076 PM Shri Schools in 33 states / UTs, Co-location of Anganwadi Centres in 2,99,544 Schools to create a unified and strengthened Early childhood Care and Education (ECCE) system for universal access to high quality learning. Schemes like Jaadui Pitara, e Jaadui pitara, Kitab Ek Padhe Anek and Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme has made teaching material available to children in local languages

The survey said The Right to Education Act 2009 and the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) have played a crucial role in shaping the education landscape by expanding access to quality education universally, promoting equity, and driving innovation in teaching and learning, the

School enrolment as been strengthened through better infrastructure and boosting teacher capacity, with schemes like Poshan Shakti Nirman and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) promoting access and equity.

" Experiences from fast-growing Asian economies clearly demonstrate that consistent investments in education, skills development, and technology can significantly enhance productivity, foster innovation, and accelerate economic transformation," it added.

India has one of the world’s largest school systems, serving 24.69 crore students across 14.71 lakh schools, supported by over 1.01 crore teachers. "Aligned with the NEP goal of achieving a 100% gross enrolment ratio (GER) from pre-primary to secondary education by 2030, steady progress has been observed across all school levels, " the survey said.

"To fully convert its vast human resource base into high-quality human capital, India needs to raise its Expected Years of Schooling (EYS) to the 15 year set by NEP’s 5+3+3+4 schooling structure for ages 3-18," it added. This requires a holistic, lifecycle approach that encompasses early childhood education, foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), universal secondary schooling, and the seamless integration of vocational and digital skills.

To achieve the goals of NEP, the government launched school-level schemes such as the SSA, ULLAS, PM-SHRI(PM-Schools for Rising India), PM POSHAN (PM Poshan Shakti Nirman) and initiatives like PARAKH, Vidya Pravesh, DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), NIPUN Bharat Mission and Atal Tinkering Labs.

In school education, the policy emphasises Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), FLN, reducing dropouts, ensuring universal access, revamping curriculum and pedagogy, strengthening teacher capacity, promoting equity, and improving quality.