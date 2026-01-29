Economic Survey flags obesity, recommends 6 am to 11 pm marketing ban on ultra-processed foods

NEW DELHI: Flagging that obesity in India is “rising at an alarming rate” and pose “a major public health challenge,” the Economic Survey on Thursday said it is driven by unhealthy diets, lifestyle changes, including sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and environmental factors.

The Survey, which was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted that India is one of the fastest-growing markets for UPF sales and recommended the option of a marketing ban on UPFs from 6 am to 11 pm for all media.

It also suggested enforcing restrictions on the marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages.

The Survey suggested a "front-of-pack nutrition labelling" of high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) food with a warning, restricting marketing to children, and ensuring that trade agreements do not undermine public health policy.

Noting that India is one of the fastest-growing markets for sales of UPF, which is contributing to chronic diseases worldwide and widening health inequalities, the Survey said a "multi-pronged approach" is needed for tackling the increase of human intake of UPF, commonly known as junk food like burger, noodles, pizza, soft drinks, etc.

The Survey said UPFs grew more than 150 per cent from 2009 to 2023. Retail sales of UPFs in India surged from USD 0.9 billion in 2006 to nearly USD 38 billion in 2019, a 40-fold rise.

"It is during the same period that obesity has nearly doubled in both men and women. This mirrors the global rise of obesity, parallel to dietary shifts. UPFs are displacing long-established dietary patterns, worsening diet quality, and are associated with increased risk of multiple chronic diseases," the Survey said.

Citing global examples, the Survey said Chile is an example of a country with integrated laws.