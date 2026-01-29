Economic Survey warns of rising digital addiction among youth as excessive screen use takes toll

NEW DELHI: With near-universal internet and smartphone access among young Indians, “access is no longer” the binding constraint, the Economic Survey 2025–26 said, warning that excessive and compulsive digital use is emerging as a serious economic, social and mental health challenge.

The Survey flagged growing risks of social media and digital app addiction among people aged 15–29, calling for greater focus on “digital hygiene” and the nature of online content being consumed. It said that while digital access has expanded opportunities for education, employment and civic engagement, unchecked and high-intensity use is imposing tangible costs.

“India’s youth are living in an intensely digital environment. While access fuels learning, jobs and civic participation, compulsive and high-intensity use can impose real economic and social costs,” the report said.

It cited losses such as reduced study hours, lower workplace productivity, healthcare burdens and financial losses linked to risky online behaviour. The Survey highlighted multiple Indian and global studies showing a strong link between digital addiction and mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression and low self-esteem, particularly among adolescents and young adults aged 15–24.

The report warned that the effects of digital addiction are not limited to youth but extend to adults as well. It raised special concern over gaming addiction, including spillovers into online gambling.

Referring to “Gaming Disorder”, the Survey said the condition is associated with sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal and depression, with adolescents identified as especially vulnerable.