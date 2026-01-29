Four dead, five injured as bus crashes into parked truck in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A sleeper bus rammed into a stationary trailer truck amid dense fog on the Agra-Jaipur national highway in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, leaving four passengers dead and five others injured, police said on Thursday.

The dead included a woman and her eight-year-old son.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night near the Sewar bridge when the bus coming from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh was going to Jaipur.

"The injured were rushed to the RBM Hospital, while the bodies have been kept in a mortuary. Families of the deceased have been informed and postmortem examination will be conducted after their arrival," Inspector Satish Sharma of Sewar police station said.

The deceased were identified as Geeta (38) of Satova village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, her son Kanha (8), bus driver Mukhan Singh (28) of Kathumar in Alwar district, and Muslim (40), a resident of Kasganj, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that dense fog prevailed at the time of the accident.

The trailer truck had broken down and was parked on the road without barricades or warning sign, police said.