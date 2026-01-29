Goldy Brar issues threat to Punjab government, police after arrest of his parents

CHANDIGARH: Wanted gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is believed to be in the United States, has reportedly threatened the state government and Punjab Police officials in an audio message, warning them against targeting the family members of gangsters. The warning came days after his parents were arrested in an extortion case.

In a purported audio clip, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by TNIE, a person claiming to be Goldy Brar warned officials and political leaders against targeting relatives of gangsters, throwing what is being seen as his first open challenge following recent police action.

Brar criticised the arrest of his parents, alleging they were taken into custody while visiting a religious place, and warned the government against what he described as the humiliation of a mother. “Your agencies have failed to locate me. Now you have arrested my parents. Do you think this will scare us? It will not,” he said.

He further warned that gangsters were aware of the locations of family members of police officers and politicians abroad. “You are limited to Punjab. Our people are spread across the globe. If we want, we can kill one person every day. Do not commit atrocities against us, or we will respond in the same way,” he said, cautioning the government against turning the situation into lifelong enmity.

Brar added that governments keep coming and going. He also accused the police of failing to act in the Gurlaal Brar case and instead defaming him by branding him a gangster, calling it an act of revenge. He alleged wrongdoing by the Punjab government and police and questioned their actions.