Goldy Brar issues threat to Punjab government, police after arrest of his parents

CHANDIGARH: Wanted gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is believed to be in the United States, has reportedly threatened the state government and Punjab Police officials in an audio message, warning them against targeting the family members of gangsters. The warning came days after his parents were arrested in an extortion case.
In a purported audio clip, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by TNIE, a person claiming to be Goldy Brar warned officials and political leaders against targeting relatives of gangsters, throwing what is being seen as his first open challenge following recent police action.
Brar criticised the arrest of his parents, alleging they were taken into custody while visiting a religious place, and warned the government against what he described as the humiliation of a mother. “Your agencies have failed to locate me. Now you have arrested my parents. Do you think this will scare us? It will not,” he said.
He further warned that gangsters were aware of the locations of family members of police officers and politicians abroad. “You are limited to Punjab. Our people are spread across the globe. If we want, we can kill one person every day. Do not commit atrocities against us, or we will respond in the same way,” he said, cautioning the government against turning the situation into lifelong enmity.
Brar added that governments keep coming and going. He also accused the police of failing to act in the Gurlaal Brar case and instead defaming him by branding him a gangster, calling it an act of revenge. He alleged wrongdoing by the Punjab government and police and questioned their actions.
The parents of Goldy Brar were arrested on Monday in connection with a case registered at Police Station Sadar in Muktsar district. His father, Shamsher Singh, a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police who was compulsorily retired in 2021 following alleged involvement in a murder case, and his mother, Pritpal Kaur, both residents of Muktsar, were taken into custody.
The arrests were made in an extortion and criminal intimidation case involving death threats and a ransom demand of Rs 50 lakh from a schoolteacher in Udekaran village. A court remanded Brar’s parents to three days of police custody, and they are scheduled to be produced before the court again on January 30.
Meanwhile, under the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign, Punjab Police conducted 765 raids at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of gangsters across the state.
On Day 10 of the campaign, police teams checked 576 individuals, arrested 157 of them, and recovered three firearms. Preventive action was taken against 160 persons, while 259 were verified and released after questioning.
Police teams also continued their anti-drugs drive, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, for the 334th consecutive day. On Thursday, 104 drug smugglers were arrested and 43.6 kg of heroin, 7 kg of opium, 13 kg of ganja, 369 intoxicant tablets and capsules, and Rs 8,570 in drug money were recovered.
With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 46,970 in 334 days. As part of de-addiction efforts, Punjab Police convinced 39 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment on Thursday.