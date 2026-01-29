Government notify new solid waste management rules aimed at efficient waste segregation, accountability

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has issued the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, which emphasize efficient waste segregation and management, operating on the "polluter pays" principle for non-compliance.

These rules include provisions to empower local authorities to levy user fees on tourists and regulate tourist inflow, particularly in hilly areas.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has stated that these new rules supersede the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The revised regulations incorporate principles of a circular economy and extended producer responsibility, focusing specifically on improving waste segregation and management practices.

Under the new rules, environmental compensation will be imposed based on the "Polluter Pays" principle for non-compliance. This includes penalties for operating without registration, submitting false reports, using forged documents, or engaging in improper solid waste management practices.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will develop the relevant guidelines, while State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees will be responsible for enforcing the environmental compensation.

The new regulations emphasize the segregation of four types of solid waste at the source: Wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste, and special care waste, which includes items like paint cans, bulbs, mercury thermometers, and medicines.