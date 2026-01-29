Government notify new solid waste management rules aimed at efficient waste segregation, accountability

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has issued the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, which emphasize efficient waste segregation and management, operating on the "polluter pays" principle for non-compliance.
These rules include provisions to empower local authorities to levy user fees on tourists and regulate tourist inflow, particularly in hilly areas.
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has stated that these new rules supersede the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The revised regulations incorporate principles of a circular economy and extended producer responsibility, focusing specifically on improving waste segregation and management practices.
Under the new rules, environmental compensation will be imposed based on the "Polluter Pays" principle for non-compliance. This includes penalties for operating without registration, submitting false reports, using forged documents, or engaging in improper solid waste management practices.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will develop the relevant guidelines, while State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees will be responsible for enforcing the environmental compensation.
The new regulations emphasize the segregation of four types of solid waste at the source: Wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste, and special care waste, which includes items like paint cans, bulbs, mercury thermometers, and medicines.
Dry waste will be transported to Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) for sorting and recycling, while wet waste will be composted or processed through bio-methanation at the nearest facility. Sanitary waste must be securely wrapped and stored separately, and Special care waste should be collected by authorized agencies or deposited at designated collection centers.
India generates 30% of the total solid waste produced by bulk waste generators. The new rules hold bulk waste generators, defined as those producing at least 100 kg of waste per day, accountable for their waste. They are required to process wet waste on-site whenever possible or obtain an Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility (EBWGR) certificate if on-site processing is not feasible.
Additionally, the new rules introduce graded criteria for the development of solid waste processing and disposal facilities to expedite land allocation. A buffer zone must be maintained within the total area designated for facilities with an installed capacity exceeding 5 tonnes per day.
Special provisions have also been established for solid waste management in hilly areas and islands. These include the ability for local bodies to levy user fees on tourists and regulate tourist inflow based on the available waste management facilities