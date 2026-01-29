Gujarat Crime Branch, ATS bust inter-state child trafficking racket; rescue 15-day-old infant

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Police Crime Branch and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) bust an inter-state child trafficking racket, rescuing a 15-day-old newborn from a moving car intercepted near Kotarpur, close to Ahmedabad airport, and exposing a baby sale network with links to Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

In a joint, intelligence-led operation, Crime Branch and ATS teams stopped a vehicle arriving from Himmatnagar and found the infant inside.

Three persons Roshan Agarwal of Hyderabad, Sumit Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, and Vandana Panchal of Ahmedabad were seated in the car and were arrested on the spot. The child was immediately handed over to the Child Health Officer for medical care and protection.

Investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly purchased the newborn for Rs 3.60 lakh from a trafficker identified as Munna alias Yunus in Himmatnagar.

Police said the plan was to transport the baby from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad and sell him to an agent named Nagaraj. Both Yunus and Nagaraj are currently absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to trace them.

“This child is only 15 days old,” said ACP Bharat Patel, highlighting the seriousness of the offence.

“We are investigating who the biological mother is and who acted as the middleman. Vandana and Roshan were earlier caught in child trafficking cases in Hyderabad. After getting bail, they resumed the same crime.”