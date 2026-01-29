If minimum wage is set, nobody will hire: SC refuses to issue directions for ensuring welfare of domestic helps

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a comprehensive legal framework and enforcement of minimum wages for domestic workers, saying it cannot issue a writ asking the Centre and states to consider amending existing laws.

The top court also observed that trade unionism has been largely responsible for stopping the industrial growth in the country.

"How many industrial units in the country have been closed thanks to trade unions? Let us know the realities. All traditional industries in the country, all because of these 'jhanda' unions, have been closed, all throughout the country. They don't want to work. These trade union leaders are largely responsible for stopping industrial growth in the country," Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

"Of course exploitation is there, but there are means to address exploitation. People should have been made more aware of their individual rights, people should have been made more skilled, there were several other reforms which should have been done" the CJI said.

While acknowledging the "plight" of millions of domestic helps across the country, a bench comprising CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi maintained that the judiciary cannot encroach upon the legislative domain to mandate the enactment of laws.