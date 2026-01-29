India can play a mediating role in Israel–Palestine conflict: Palestinian Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI: Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian on Friday said India could play a mediating role between Israel and Palestine, citing New Delhi’s long-standing political support and developmental assistance to the Palestinian people. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi ahead of the India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, she said India’s position on international law and a two-state solution was “very clear” to Palestine.

“India, a great nation, has stood with the people of Palestine,” Aghabekian said, adding that Palestine believed New Delhi could help bring an end to the conflict, occupation and ongoing war in Gaza. Referring to the situation in the enclave, she alleged that 82 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure had been destroyed and that over 72,000 people had been killed. “What we witnessed in Gaza was witnessed live on TV. This situation is not acceptable,” she said, claiming violations of international law.

The minister reiterated that the Palestinian issue could not be viewed in isolation or as a recent development. “The Palestinian struggle did not start two years ago, nor 10 years ago, nor in 1967. It started over 100 years ago,” she said, referring to the Balfour Declaration and the subsequent displacement of Palestinians.