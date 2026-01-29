India can play a mediating role in Israel–Palestine conflict: Palestinian Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI: Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian on Friday said India could play a mediating role between Israel and Palestine, citing New Delhi’s long-standing political support and developmental assistance to the Palestinian people. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi ahead of the India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, she said India’s position on international law and a two-state solution was “very clear” to Palestine.
“India, a great nation, has stood with the people of Palestine,” Aghabekian said, adding that Palestine believed New Delhi could help bring an end to the conflict, occupation and ongoing war in Gaza. Referring to the situation in the enclave, she alleged that 82 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure had been destroyed and that over 72,000 people had been killed. “What we witnessed in Gaza was witnessed live on TV. This situation is not acceptable,” she said, claiming violations of international law.
The minister reiterated that the Palestinian issue could not be viewed in isolation or as a recent development. “The Palestinian struggle did not start two years ago, nor 10 years ago, nor in 1967. It started over 100 years ago,” she said, referring to the Balfour Declaration and the subsequent displacement of Palestinians.
Aghabekian expressed appreciation for India’s developmental assistance, particularly in education, healthcare and social infrastructure. She highlighted Indian-backed schools across the West Bank, support for hospitals and specialised medical centres, and assistance for multipurpose facilities such as sports and recreation centres for Palestinian children. At the diplomatic level, she noted India’s support for building the Palestinian Diplomatic Institute, which is nearing completion and is expected to strengthen training and exchanges for Palestinian diplomats.
Her comments came ahead of the second India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (IAFMM), scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 31. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting will be co-chaired by India and the United Arab Emirates and will be attended by foreign ministers of Arab League member states and the Arab League Secretary General. The meeting will be preceded by the fourth India–Arab Senior Officials’ Meeting on January 30 and will include a call on the Prime Minister.
The upcoming meeting marks a decade since the first India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held in Bahrain in 2016, where cooperation was identified across five priority areas: economy, energy, education, media, and culture. The MEA said the second meeting is expected to expand and deepen the India–Arab partnership under the India–Arab Cooperation Forum, with India participating as an observer to the 22-member Arab League.