India need 35,000 pilots by 2035 amid rapid aviation growth: Airbus India MD

India’s commercial aircraft fleet, comprising planes with a seating capacity of over 100 seats, is expected to triple to around 2,250 aircraft by 2035 as the country emerges as the world’s third-largest civil aviation market within the next decade, he added.

The expansion, he said, would be driven by strong domestic demand as well as Indian airlines’ ambitions to scale up international operations.

“There will be a fundamental shift in Indian consumer behaviour, with per capita air travel rising from 0.13 to 0.29 over the next decade,” Westermeier said.

He noted that the growth in fleet size would not only strengthen domestic connectivity but also position India as a key international transit hub.

“Airbus is uniquely placed to support this growth with the A320 Family for domestic expansion and the A321XLR and A350 to lead India’s medium to long haul international ambitions,” he said.

As the fleet expands, India is also expected to emerge as a major hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, with the market for airframes, engines and components projected to triple to $9.5 billion by 2035.

“Indian airlines are also expected to spend up to $1 billion by 2035 on digitalisation of flight, ground and technical operations, as well as cyber security and aircraft connectivity,” he added.