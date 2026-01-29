Jharkhand rebel leaders to Kharge: Ministers are not working for the party

RANCHI: After five disgruntled party MLAs from Jharkhand met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday to share their grievances, Pradesh Congress Committee president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, and ministers from the Congress quota in the state government were called to Delhi for a meeting with the party’s central leadership.

The disgruntled MLAs had complained that “the party ministers are not working as per their expectations”. The meeting was held at Kharge’s residence and focused on the party’s political strategy and priorities in Jharkhand. It was attended by, apart from Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

Senior leaders deliberated on the current political situation in the state and chalked out future organisational and electoral strategies. Sources informed that the meeting discussed the grievances recently raised by several Congress MLAs.