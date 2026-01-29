LIVE | Budget Session 2026: Finance Minister to table Economic Survey in Lok Sabha

The second day of the 2026 Budget Session will see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, offering an assessment of the economy and key indicators for 2025–26, along with an outlook for the next financial year.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will table documents related to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). A statement reviewing the functioning of AERA for 2024–25 will also be presented to the House.

A key item on the agenda is the formal laying of eight Bills passed by both Houses during the Sixth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and subsequently assented to by the President. The Bills will be laid on the table by the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House will also see the presentation of the 13th Report of the Business Advisory Committee by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP K Suresh, as listed in the agenda.