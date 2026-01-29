Nation

LIVE | Budget Session 2026: Finance Minister to table Economic Survey in Lok Sabha

The Economic Survey document will provide insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26, as well as an outlook for the next fiscal year.
Lok Sabha proceedings on the first day of the 2026 Budget Session of Parliament, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
Lok Sabha proceedings on the first day of the 2026 Budget Session of Parliament, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.(Photo | SansadTV)
TNIE online desk
Summary

The second day of the 2026 Budget Session will see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, offering an assessment of the economy and key indicators for 2025–26, along with an outlook for the next financial year.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will table documents related to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). A statement reviewing the functioning of AERA for 2024–25 will also be presented to the House.

A key item on the agenda is the formal laying of eight Bills passed by both Houses during the Sixth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and subsequently assented to by the President. The Bills will be laid on the table by the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House will also see the presentation of the 13th Report of the Business Advisory Committee by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP K Suresh, as listed in the agenda.

Hypocrisy-laden message to nation: Congress slams PM Modi's remarks

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Budget session, saying he delivers his "usual hypocrisy-laden message to the nation" before the beginning of each session and "today's performance is part of this series."

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, "He (PM) will not convene and chair all-party meetings to take the opposition into confidence on national issues."

He will suddenly have Bills introduced at the last minute and bulldozed through Parliament without the necessary legislative scrutiny, Ramesh claimed, adding that Modi would not sit in Parliament and respond to the concerns of opposition leaders, and will instead make election rally speeches in both Houses.

"Before the beginning of each session, he will give his usual hypocrisy-laden 'desh ke naam sandesh' with Parliament as his backdrop. Today's performance is part of this series," the senior Congress leader said.

We have boarded reform express; time to find solutions and not create hurdles: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country had boarded the “Reform Express” and is coming out of long-term pending problems and working towards long-term solutions. An India full of confidence has emerged as a ray of hope for the world, he added.

"This government has been identified with reform, perform, and transform. And now we have boarded the reform express... The country is now moving beyond long-term pending problems and is firmly stepping onto the path of long-term solutions," Modi said, speaking outside Parliament House.

The time has come to find solutions and not create hurdles, he said, adding his government is not confined to just files but ensuring the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes to the people.

"Our priority is always human-centric while taking steps for all-round development of the country," he told reporters in Parliament House complex in his customary briefing at the beginning of the Budget session.

FTA with EU is for an ambitious India; a new market has opened up: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the free trade pact with the European Union is for an ambitious India and urged manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them.

"At the very beginning of this quarter, the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement reflects how bright the coming direction is and how promising the future of India's youth is. This is free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for a self-reliant India. I am confident that Indian manufacturers, in particular, will use this opportunity to enhance their capabilities," Modi said, speaking outside Parliament House.

President's address expression of confidence of 140 crore citizens: PM Modi

Ahead of Day 2 of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Wednesday’s President’s Address as an expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians.

“The President’s Address yesterday was the expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians, an account of their capability and of the sketch of their aspirations, especially of the youth. For all MPs, the President also said several things to guide them. At the beginning of the session and 2026, the expectations expressed by the President. I am confident that all MPs took this seriously,” Modi said, speaking outside Parliament House.

Economic Survey to be tabled in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

Further, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will table documents related to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). In addition, a statement reviewing the working of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, New Delhi, for the year 2024-25 will be presented before the House.

As per the agenda, the House will first take up Question Hour, with questions listed separately to be asked and answered by the concerned Ministers. This will be followed by the laying of papers on the Table by members of the Union Council of Ministers.

A key item on the day's agenda is the formal laying of eight Bills that have been passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Sixth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and have subsequently received the President's assent. The Bills will be laid on the table by the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

The House will also witness the presentation of the 13th Report of the Business Advisory Committee. The report will be presented by Kiren Rijiju and Kodikunnil Suresh, as listed in the agenda.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha will take up Matters under Rule 377, a parliamentary provision that allows Members of Parliament to raise issues of urgent public importance.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced a day earlier.

The Budget Session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9 for scrutiny of Demands for Grants by Standing Committees.

