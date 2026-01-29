Massive snow slide in HP, Lahaul-Spiti cut off

CHANDIAGRH: A massive snow slide has caused major property damage and panic among residents in the tribal Bharmour region of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. Heavy snowfall also completely paralysing normal life in Lahaul-Spiti, cutting it off from the rest of the state.

A huge portion of snow broke off from the mountain following continuous snowfall and crashed down with snow, rocks, and debris. Locals said that snow of this volume had slid in their area for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The incident follows exceptionally heavy snowfall in the region. The area received 3-4 feet of snowfall on January 23 and 24, followed by more than 2 feet of fresh snowfall on Tuesday night, during which the snow slide occurred.

Heavy snowfall has paralysed normal life in Lahaul-Spiti, cutting off the region from the rest of the state. The transportation, power supply and daily activities in the district have been disrupted due to continuous snowfall, accompanied by strong snow blizzards.

Manali-Leh NH blocked

The Manali-Leh national highway via the Atal Tunnel has been closed to traffic beyond Solang Nala, further isolating Lahaul valley from the rest of the state.