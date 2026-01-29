MP cops bust inter-state drug smuggling network sourcing ganja from naxal areas, key players arrested

BHOPAL: A property dealer from Bihar, his associate, a prominent farmer from Jharkhand and an automobile businessman from Odisha have emerged as key players in a massive inter-state ganja(cannabis) smuggling racket sourcing consignments from Naxal-affected areas of the eastern state.

A few weeks ago, the Madhya Pradesh police’s special task force (MPSTF) seized a truck housing multiple compartments/chambers, where 600 kg of ganja was concealed for supply to several states.

The seizure, made in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district along the Chhattisgarh–MP border, was valued at Rs 1.80 crore under NDPS Act norms. The consignment was meant to be smuggled to multiple states after being stashed for a few days in the jungles of eastern MP’s Maihar district.

From Maihar, the consignment was to be routed to Arrah town in western Bihar and then distributed to multiple cannabis smuggling networks, which would have peddled it in pubs, restaurants, hotels and even boys’ and girls’ hostels, eyeing the high-demand period from New Year celebrations to Valentine’s Day.

“Youngsters, including college goers and even young working professionals were the main target (customer base) for the multiple cannabis smuggling gangs, who would have taken it secretly from Arah (Bihar) to West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” sources associated with ongoing police probe have confided to the TNIE.

During the seizure of the truck carrying 600 kg of cannabis, which was en route from Odisha to Maihar (MP), two drivers from Sidhi and Satna districts of eastern MP, were arrested.

Interrogation of the drivers led the STF team to Jharkhand, resulting in the arrest of a prominent farmer, Ramesh Lal, who had spent Rs 37 lakh to procure the truck and modify it with multiple hidden compartments for safe drug smuggling.