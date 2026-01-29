Norms notified to skip test licences for R&D to boost pharma research

NEW DELHI: To reduce regulatory burden and promote ease of doing business, the Centre has amended the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019, with the aim to boost pharmaceutical research and innovation.

The Union Health Ministry notified the key amendment with the aim to simplify regulatory process, reducing approval timelines and enabling faster conduct of clinical research and pharmaceutical development in the country.

Under the new regulations, pharmaceutical companies are no longer required to obtain a test licence for manufacturing drugs in small quantities for research and analysis, provided they submit an online intimation to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), except in certain cases.

The amendment is in line with the directions of PM Narendra Modi to reduce regulatory burden and promote ease of doing business, the ministry said in a statement.