Pilots' association urges restraint on speculation after Baramati air crash that killed Ajit Pawar, four others

The association said it firmly believed the pilots acted with utmost professionalism and did everything humanly possible till the end to protect the aircraft and everyone on board.
Remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane that crashed during landing, near Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Pawar, along with four others on board, was killed in the crash.
Express News Service
Updated on
NEW DELHI: The Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA-India) on Thursday appealed to the public to refrain from speculation and rumours in connection with Wednesday’s air crash at Baramati, which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others onboard.

In a formal statement condoling the loss of lives, ALPA-India urged that narratives should not be created without the benefit of verified facts and a proper investigation.

“We firmly believe that both pilots would have exercised the highest standards of professionalism and did everything humanly possible, to their very last breath, to safeguard the aircraft and those on board,” the association said.

The statement added, “We are confident that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau will conduct a thorough, fair and transparent investigation and will come out with their findings in due course.”

The aviation fraternity has lost committed professionals, and their untimely passing is an irreparable loss to their families and to the nation, it said, adding that the association is in touch with the families of the aviation professionals who lost their lives.

The statement also condoled the tragic demise of the Deputy Chief Minister, describing him as “an eminent leader and a son of India”.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box of Learjet 45 aircraft recovered
