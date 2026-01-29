Pollution control norms streamlined for better environment compliance

The new notification aims to minimise procedural delays, ensuring faster, clearer, and more efficient approval processes while maintaining environmental safeguards. The processing time for granting consent to operate Red Category industries has been reduced from 120 to 90 days.

The government has amended the Uniform Consent Guidelines under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, to further streamline the consent mechanism for industries across all states and Union Territories (UTs). This amendment removes uncertainty and disruption to operations caused by delays in renewing Consent to Operate (CTO).

A key change includes the validity of CTOs. Under the amended guidelines, once granted, a CTO will remain valid until it is cancelled.