Prez talks about VB-G RAM G, Oppn livid

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged parliamentarians to stand united on the resolve for Viksit Bharat campaign for swadeshi as well as national security, even as her reference to the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G RAM G] Act, sparked sloganeering and protests from the opposition parties.

Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, which marked the start of the Budget session, the President said the government is moving ahead on the path of the ‘Reforms Express’, with outdated rules and provisions being continuously updated to meet future needs. She mentioned NextGen GST reforms and revamping of the Income Tax law.

The President said the world saw the valour of Indian armed forces through Operation Sindoor when they destroyed terror camps on the strength of their own resources and asserted that any terror act will be responded with decisive action. India has proved that power can be used with responsibility and wisdom, she said.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in various sectors including railways, roads, agriculture and other key sectors, Murmu said that the government is fully committed to social justice in its true sense.

At the beginning, when Murmu stood up to deliver the address, Opposition MPs including Leader of Opposition in both Houses Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were on their feet raising slogans demanding a roll back of the law. While the protest lasted for a minute, the Opposition raised slogans once again when the President said the VB-G RAM G Act would provide guarantee for 125 days of work, and would also stop corruption and leakages.