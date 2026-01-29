Prez talks about VB-G RAM G, Oppn livid

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged parliamentarians to stand united on the resolve for Viksit Bharat campaign for swadeshi as well as national security, even as her reference to the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G RAM G] Act, sparked sloganeering and protests from the opposition parties.
Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, which marked the start of the Budget session, the President said the government is moving ahead on the path of the ‘Reforms Express’, with outdated rules and provisions being continuously updated to meet future needs. She mentioned NextGen GST reforms and revamping of the Income Tax law.
The President said the world saw the valour of Indian armed forces through Operation Sindoor when they destroyed terror camps on the strength of their own resources and asserted that any terror act will be responded with decisive action. India has proved that power can be used with responsibility and wisdom, she said.
Highlighting the government’s achievements in various sectors including railways, roads, agriculture and other key sectors, Murmu said that the government is fully committed to social justice in its true sense.
At the beginning, when Murmu stood up to deliver the address, Opposition MPs including Leader of Opposition in both Houses Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were on their feet raising slogans demanding a roll back of the law. While the protest lasted for a minute, the Opposition raised slogans once again when the President said the VB-G RAM G Act would provide guarantee for 125 days of work, and would also stop corruption and leakages.
She also asserted that it would provide a new impetus to rural development. Murmu paused during her address as the opposition raised slogans like ‘roll back the Act’. However, it was welcomed by treasury benches by thumping of desks.
The decision to protest against the new Act was taken at the meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders in the morning. The Act is set to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Invoking the names of prominent parliamentarians and leaders of the past, the President asserted that Members of Parliament should remain united on national issues despite differing opinions and viewpoints in a democracy., “Amid different opinions and diverse viewpoints, there has been unanimity about nothing being greater than the nation.
Venerable Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Babasaheb, Sardar Patel, JP, Lohia, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal have all shared the belief that differences of opinion on issues are natural in democracy, but there are certain subjects which are beyond all differences.
The resolve of Viksit Bharat, the security of India, Atmanirbharata, the campaign for Swadeshi, efforts toward national unity, Swachhata, and on all such matters concerning the nation, the Parliamentarians must stand united”, she said. She described such unity among members on national issues as the true spirit of the Constitution,” she said.
Further, the President hailed the signing of a free trade agreement with the European Union, saying it will give impetus to the manufacturing and service sectors and create new employment opportunities for the country’s youth.
Over the last 11 years, she said, the economic foundation of the country has grown significantly stronger and despite various global crises, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world. The President also outlined the government’s commitment to youth and women empowerment, highlighting various schemes and initiatives undertaken for their development.