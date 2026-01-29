Punjab Police arrest two, recover IED in Nalagarh police station blast

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police arrested two operatives of Babbar Khalsa International and recovered an IED, solving the bomb blast case near the Nalagarh police station.

The arrests also revealed the involvement of a narco-terror module linked to Pakistan’s ISI.

Director General of Police of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that the operation was carried out in close coordination with the Himachal Pradesh police and central agencies.

Those arrested were identified as Shamsher Singh, also known as Sheru and Kamal, and Pardeep Singh, also known as Deepu. Both are residents of Rahon in SBS Nagar.

Yadav said the arrested operatives were acting on the directions of Shushant Chopra, a close associate of Gurpreet alias Gopi Nawanshahria and BKI mastermind Harwinder Rinda.

He said preliminary investigation showed that on December 31 last year, the accused, along with two accomplices, transported an IED from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh.

The device was later used in the blast at the Nalagarh Police Station on January 1, as part of a larger conspiracy targeting police establishments.

Further investigation is ongoing to uncover the wider conspiracy in this case, he said.

Sharing operational details, Nawanshahr Senior Superintendent of Police, Tushar Gupta said the involvement of the arrested accused came to light during the investigation of an FIR registered under the NDPS Act at Rahon police station.

He said the accused were found to be acting on the directions of Chopra.

He said an IED was recovered from the location identified by the accused based on their disclosures, further confirming their role in the terror conspiracy.