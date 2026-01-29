Raipur Diary | President Murmu set to attend Bastar Pandum

To promote the rich tribal culture, art, folk traditions and heritage of Bastar region, the vibrant Bastar Pandum festival will be organised by the state next month. President Droupadi Murmu will attend the divisional-level inaugural programme in Jagdalpur on February 7. The true identity of Chhattisgarh lies in its tribal traditions that are lived and experienced through dance, music, crafts, traditional cuisine, forest-based medicines and sacred village shrines. The efforts towards establishing peace in Bastar are yielding positive results. The number of competitive disciplines in Bastar Pandum is 12 and include tribal dance, music, theatre, etc.

Nava Raipur gets Rs 22.5 cr boost for electronics

In a major boost to strengthen Nava Raipur’s position as an emerging hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, the Centre has sanctioned significant financial assistance to promote it. The ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved the first instalment of Rs 22.5 crore for the Common Facility Centre (CFC) being set up in Nava Raipur under the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme. The fund has been released after obtaining the approval of the President of India. The Common Facility Centre is expected to provide infra such as advanced machinery, testing facilities, etc.