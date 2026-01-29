Raipur Diary | President Murmu set to attend Bastar Pandum

To promote the rich tribal culture, art, folk traditions and heritage of Bastar region, the vibrant Bastar Pandum festival will be organised by the state next month. President Droupadi Murmu will attend the divisional-level inaugural programme in Jagdalpur on February 7. The true identity of Chhattisgarh lies in its tribal traditions that are lived and experienced through dance, music, crafts, traditional cuisine, forest-based medicines and sacred village shrines. The efforts towards establishing peace in Bastar are yielding positive results. The number of competitive disciplines in Bastar Pandum is 12 and include tribal dance, music, theatre, etc.
Nava Raipur gets Rs 22.5 cr boost for electronics
In a major boost to strengthen Nava Raipur’s position as an emerging hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, the Centre has sanctioned significant financial assistance to promote it. The ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved the first instalment of Rs 22.5 crore for the Common Facility Centre (CFC) being set up in Nava Raipur under the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme. The fund has been released after obtaining the approval of the President of India. The Common Facility Centre is expected to provide infra such as advanced machinery, testing facilities, etc.
Beyond policy: 10 best innovations recognised
All district authorities have been categorically reminded that innovation in governance is not an option but a responsibility and the good governance should be realised not merely through policies but by means of consistent innovative and realistic performances. And to encourage it, the awards instituted by the department of Good Governance & Convergence, were given to 10 best innovations among the 312 received in public services, governance. They were bestowed with ‘Chief Minister’s Excellence Awards 2025–26’. It was through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation framework the selection process of awards was carried out.
