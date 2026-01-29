Sporting spirit ignites in north Chhattisgarh as Surguja Olympics preparations peak

RAIPUR: Seeking to replicate the grassroots achievements of the Bastar Olympics, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the official logo and mascot, ‘Gajru’, for the upcoming Surguja Olympics. The initiative marks a major push by the state government to provide a structured sporting platform for tribal youths in northern Chhattisgarh.

The event has seen an unprecedented response, with nearly 3.5 lakh athletes registered across six districts. Breaking down the figures, 1.89 lakh women and 1.59 lakh men have signed up to compete, showcasing a significant shift toward women's participation in rural sports. "The enthusiasm shown by our youth proves that Surguja is ready to mirror the success of the Bastar Olympics," stated CM Sai.

The official logo draws inspiration from Mainpat’s Tiger Point waterfall, representing the natural energy and greenery of the Surguja division.

And ‘Gajru’ (the elephant) was chosen for its cultural significance in tribal traditions, representing patience, discipline, and collective effort.

The use of vibrant red in the branding pays honour to the Pahadi Korwa tribe, for whom the colour symbolises life energy and courage.

Competitions will be conducted across 12 disciplines, including traditional and mainstream sports, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Archery, Football, Volleyball, Hockey, Wrestling, Tug of War, among others. The games will progress from block level to district level, culminating in a divisional-level championship.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao emphasised that the winners would not just receive medals but a career path. "Top performers will gain direct entry into state training academies and will be recognised as 'Youth Icons' to inspire the next generation," he said.

With registrations closed on January 25, the state machinery is now focused on the logistics of the block-level matches. The Surguja Olympics is expected to serve as a critical scouting ground for the upcoming national games and state-level championships later this year.