Tension erupts in Uttrakhand's Vikasnagar as Kashmiri sellers brutally attacked; one arrested

DEHRADUN: A violent assault on two Kashmiri youths in Vikasnagar has sparked communal tension and widespread protests in the region. The victims, who visit the state seasonally to sell traditional shawls and garments, were allegedly targeted over their religious and regional identity.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening on Dakpatthar Road. According to reports, Danish (18) and Tavish, both residents of Karalpur in Jammu, had gone to a local general store to purchase supplies. The situation turned volatile when individuals at the shop allegedly began hurling religious slurs and making inflammatory remarks linking the youths to recent terror activities in Pahalgam.

The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical attack. The victims alleged they were cornered and assaulted with iron rods. Danish sustained a fractured left arm and serious head injuries, while Tavish suffered multiple bruises.

News of the attack triggered immediate outrage. Members of the local Muslim community gathered at the Vikasnagar Market Chowki, carrying the injured youths and raising slogans against what they described as targeted harassment of minorities. Protesters alleged that the community is increasingly being marginalised on the basis of faith.

“We have been coming to Uttarakhand since 2008 to earn a livelihood during the winters. These boys were here for the first time. They were targeted solely because of where they come from and their religion,” said Abdul Rashid Mahir, a relative of the victims.

Nasir Khuehami, convener of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, condemned the “heart-wrenching” incident and appealed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for immediate intervention.

“The boy was brutally beaten by a group, his head split open with an iron rod. His relatives informed me that the violence intensified only after the attackers confirmed their identity as Kashmiri Muslims. Hatred cannot be normalised,” Khuehami said, demanding strict action.

Police moved quickly to de-escalate the situation. Shishupal Rana, SSI of Vikasnagar Kotwali, confirmed that a case has been registered based on Danish’s complaint.

“We have taken the accused shop owner, Sanjay Yadav, into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty of disturbing the peace,” Rana said.

Danish has been referred to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for advanced medical treatment, where his condition is being monitored. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the market area to maintain law and order.