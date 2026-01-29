Two Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

RAIPUR: Two Maoist cadres were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the forested terrain of the southern region of Bijapur district on Thursday.

The encounter, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and a significant cache of ammunition.

“Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of armed Maoist cadres, a DRG team launched a search operation in the early hours of Thursday. The exchange of fire commenced and continued intermittently for several hours as the insurgents retreated deeper into the dense jungle terrain”, a senior police official said.

Following the initial skirmish, security personnel recovered the bodies of two unidentified Maoists from the site.