Two Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

RAIPUR: Two Maoist cadres were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the forested terrain of the southern region of Bijapur district on Thursday.
The encounter, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and a significant cache of ammunition.
“Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of armed Maoist cadres, a DRG team launched a search operation in the early hours of Thursday. The exchange of fire commenced and continued intermittently for several hours as the insurgents retreated deeper into the dense jungle terrain”, a senior police official said.
Following the initial skirmish, security personnel recovered the bodies of two unidentified Maoists from the site.
"Apart from the bodies, we have seized weapons including an AK-47, a pistol, and various explosive materials," he stated.
There has been no report of any security personnel sustaining injuries in the gun battle.
The operation remains active as the search operation remains underway, and reinforcements have been deployed to cordon off the area. Officials have withheld specific details regarding the exact location and force strength to ensure the ongoing safety of the personnel engaged in the combing operation.
In Bijapur district, from January 2024 onward, a total of 876 Red rebels have joined the mainstream, 1126 Maoists have been arrested, and 227 Maoists were killed in separate encounters, the officer said.