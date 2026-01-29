Uttarakhand approves green hydrogen policy

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move to bolster clean energy and national security, Uttarakhand cabinet, chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday approved the Uttarakhand Green Hydrogen Policy 2026.

The policy is aimed at leveraging the state’s vast hydropower potential to establish a robust green hydrogen ecosystem, aligning with India’s global net-zero commitments.

A government spokesperson stated that the policy is designed to synchronise with the National Green Hydrogen Mission 2023. “By utilising our abundant water resources, we are not just looking at environmental sustainability but also at creating a new industrial frontier that generates significant employment,” the official further added.

With the launch of the Green Hydrogen Policy 2026, Uttarakhand is poised to transform its hydropower potential into a clean energy hub.

In a significant strategic development, the Cabinet cleared the transfer of the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi and the Gauchar airstrip in Chamoli to the Ministry of Defence. These will be developed as Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) for joint civil and military operations. Given their proximity to the international border, the move is seen as a major step in strengthening frontier logistics.