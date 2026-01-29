Uttarakhand approves green hydrogen policy

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move to bolster clean energy and national security, Uttarakhand cabinet, chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday approved the Uttarakhand Green Hydrogen Policy 2026.
The policy is aimed at leveraging the state’s vast hydropower potential to establish a robust green hydrogen ecosystem, aligning with India’s global net-zero commitments.
A government spokesperson stated that the policy is designed to synchronise with the National Green Hydrogen Mission 2023. “By utilising our abundant water resources, we are not just looking at environmental sustainability but also at creating a new industrial frontier that generates significant employment,” the official further added.
With the launch of the Green Hydrogen Policy 2026, Uttarakhand is poised to transform its hydropower potential into a clean energy hub.
In a significant strategic development, the Cabinet cleared the transfer of the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi and the Gauchar airstrip in Chamoli to the Ministry of Defence. These will be developed as Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) for joint civil and military operations. Given their proximity to the international border, the move is seen as a major step in strengthening frontier logistics.
The state also introduced a new fiscal measure for environmental conservation by approving groundwater extraction charges for non-agricultural and commercial users. While the agricultural sector and government drinking water supplies remain exempt, industries, hotels, water parks, and group housing societies will now face tiered charges. These rates will be determined based on the classification of zones—ranging from safe to over-exploited.
To streamline infrastructure development, the Cabinet approved a new mechanism for land acquisition through mutual agreement. This move is intended to bypass the lengthy litigation often associated with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013, thereby reducing project costs and timelines.
In a relief to state employees, a one-time inter-district transfer policy was approved for health workers and supervisors under the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department. Eligible staff can seek a transfer after completing five years of satisfactory service.
Furthering industrial growth, the Cabinet sanctioned the sub-leasing of 1,354.14 acres at Prag Farm in Udham Singh Nagar to SIDCUL. Additionally, to improve grassroots governance in tribal regions, the Uttarakhand Tribal Welfare Gazetted Officers Service (Amendment) Rules 2025 were cleared, creating four new District Tribal Welfare Officer posts in Dehradun, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, and Pithoragarh.
Clean energy
The state is set to transform its hydropower potential into a clean energy hub
It has introduced a fiscal measure for environmental conservation
Cabinet also cleared a new way for land acquisition